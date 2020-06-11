Twitter reportedly testing emoji reactions for tweets

Twitter is working on a feature that would allow users to react to tweets with an emoji, as revealed by reverse-engineer Jane Manchun Wong.
Wong posted an image of the feature on Twitter, which shows that users can react to a tweet with a few emojis, including the prayer hands, surprised face and laughing-crying face emojis.
Twitter is working on Tweet Reactions…? pic.twitter.com/3Sb6c8cYe3
— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 10, 2020
The screenshot shows that there’s also an option to ‘React with Fleet.’ This refers to another feature that Twitter is testing where people can post tweets that expire after 24 hours, similar to ‘Stories’ on Facebook and Instagram.
It’s important to note that this isn’t the first time that Twitter is testing emoji reactions for tweets, as the social media giant played around with the idea back in 2015.
Twitter launched emoji reactions for Direct Messages earlier this year, so it wouldn’t be surprising if it rolled out the option for tweets as well.
Source: @wongmjane Via: The Verge
