New Facebook feature lets you easily mass-delete old posts

Facebook has revealed a new feature called ‘Manage Activity’ that will let users more easily delete old posts.
Manage Activity can be used to delete individual posts or a large number of them simultaneously. The latter option will be available through various filters to help users narrow down posts by time range or tagged people.
You’ll have the option of sending a post to the trash, where it will be removed from public viewing immediately. These posts will be permanently deleted after 30 days, although you can manually delete them sooner. On the other hand, you can opt to archive a post, which will also hide it from the public but still leave it accessible for personal viewing.
The feature will is intended to “make it easy for you to curate your presence on Facebook to more accurately reflect who you are today,” according to Facebook. The social network suggests that this could be used to delete old content prior to starting a full-time job or to remove posts about an old relationship.
Manage Activity is rolling out on Android and iOS first and will make its way to Facebook on the web at a later time.
Source: Facebook
