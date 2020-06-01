TIFF, Bell Media hosting ‘Parasite’ and ‘Paris is Burning’ cinema nights

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is continuing its ‘Stay-at-Home Cinema’ partnership with Bell Media with two new installments happening this week.
Bell and TIFF started the Stay-at-Home Cinema partnership back in March to offer Canadians at-home movie viewing experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pair stream movies over Bell’s Crave streaming platform.
This week, TIFF and Bell Media will stream Parasite on Tuesday, June 2nd and Paris is Burning on Friday, June 5th. Both will be accompanied by a live stream that kicks off at 7pm ET. The movies will start at 7:30.
The Parasite live stream will feature Cameron Bailey, artistic director and co-head of TIFF. Bailey will chat with Sharon Choi, filmmaker and interpreter for Parasite director Bong Joon Ho. Tom Quinn, co-founder of Parasite’s North American distributor, Neon, will also join the stream
The featured guest for Paris is Burning on Friday has yet to be confirmed. Bell and TIFF said that the 1990 documentary from Jennie Livingston will air in celebration of Pride Month 2020.
To participate in the Stay-at-Home Cinema experiences, you’ll need a Crave subscription. Currently, Bell is offering first-time subscribers a 30-day free trial. Crave usually costs $9.99 per month. However, there are multiple add-on tiers that include more content and raise the price. Crave Movies + HBO includes Showtime and HBO, including some HBO Max content, for $19.98. Finally, Crave Movies + HBO and Starz costs $25.97 and adds Starz Originals to the mix.
Source: Bell
