TIFF and Bell partner on stay-at-home classic movie experience on Crave

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and Bell Media are partnering on a lineup of shared at-home movie viewing experiences on Crave to entertain Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting Friday, March 27th, TIFF co-head and artistic director Cameron Bailey will host the first in a series of virtual Q&As and movie screenings. The inaugural event will kick off at 7pm ET and focus on TIFF’s 1987 People’s Choice winner, The Princess Bride.
At that time, Canadians can head over to TIFF’s Instagram page (@tiff_net) and participate in a live Q&A with Bailey and The Princess Bride star Mandy Patinkin. After 20 minutes, viewers will be prompted to begin streaming The Princess Bride on Crave.
The Princess Bride is included in a Crave + Starz subscription, which costs $15.98 CAD/month. However, new, direct-to-consumer subscribers can also take advantage of Crave’s free trial, which was recently extended to 30 days amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Bell says additional movies and guest actors in the TIFF series will be revealed each week, with every title being a selection from Crave’s catalogue.
Source: Bell
