Hamilton to premiere on Disney+ on July 3 as streaming exclusive

Disney is moving up the release of the filmed version of Lin Manuel-Miranda’s musical Hamilton to premiere on Disney+ on July 3rd.
The film was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on October 15th 2021. This new date pushes the movie significantly forward. Disney had paid $75 million USD (about $104 million CAD) for worldwide rights, and is now turning it into a streaming-only exclusive.
It’s only a matter of time…
Our Hamilton film.
THIS July 3rd.
On Disney+.#Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/cXTM949hRr
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 12, 2020
“I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down,” said Lin Manuel-Miranda in a press release.
Hamilton won 11 Tony Awards in 2016 along with the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The film features Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler and Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr.
Disney’s streaming service has been doing quite well amid the pandemic, as it just reached over 50 million subscribers. The streaming service is also catering to subscribers’ needs by moving up release dates for movies like Frozen II and Onward.
