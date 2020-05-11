Huawei reportedly launches the P30 Pro ‘New Edition’ in Germany

Huawei has reportedly launched the Huawei P30 Pro ‘New Edition’ today in Germany. This is according to the well-known phone leaker, Roland Quandt, who recently tweeted details regarding the smartphone.
Evan Blass’ Patreon page offered a glimpse at the new phone, and it looks exactly like the original P30 Pro. It features the same waterdrop notch, three rear-facing camera sensors and a curved display. The colour of the device looks like the P40 Pro’s ‘Silver Frost’ variant that first revealed back in March.
The P30 Pro New Edition will use Google Play Services, which gives the phone access to all of the Google Play Store’s apps. Huawei’s new phones like the P40 Pro and the Mate 30 Pro lack access to the Google Play Store, as well as apps like Spotify, Instagram and Uber, but releasing an older handset like the P30 Pro, circumvents the U.S. ban.
Just so you know, the P30 Pro New Edition has officially launched in Germany as off 6 something pm.
— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 11, 2020
The handset would need to feature the same Kirin 980 processor, but otherwise, it could have better cameras, more RAM and additional storage. According to WinFuture, the phone sports 256GB of storage, but everything else about it is the same as the P30 Pro. In Germany, Huawei also launched a P30 Lite New Edition, a smartphone identical to the P30 Lite, only with a better selfie camera and more storage.
Huawei likely won’t bring this new P30 Pro to Canada, but given it features access to the Google Play Store, it might sell better here than the company’s recently released Mate 30 Pro.
Image Credit: Evan Blass
Source: @rquandt, Evan Blass
Comments