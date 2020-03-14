Motorola Edge live images and specs surface online

The XDA Developers has exclusively leaked details about the Motorola Edge.
XDA said it won’t give up the identity of their source.
The Motorola Edge handset sports waterfall display, similar to Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro. Additionally, it’ll feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and expandable storage via a microSD card slot.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Also, this smartphone features 2340 x 1080-pixel resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate and a single hole-punch cutout with a 25-megapixel front-facing camera.
The back of the handset sports a 64-megapixel primary shooter, a 16-megapixel wide-angle, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. It also uses a laser auto-focus and dual-LED flash.
Additionally, the smartphone has an optical in-display fingerprint scanner.
The Motorola Edge also has a Snapdragon 765 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and a 4,5oomAh battery.
To be clear, the Motorola Edge is an upper mid-range handset, whereas the Edge+ is the upcoming flagship. The Edge+, on the other hand, will feature a Snapdragon 865 processor, 8 or 12GB of RAM, a 108-megapixel primary shooter and a 5,000mAh battery.
With the cancellation of Mobile World Congress back in February, it’s unclear when the company will launch the device.
Source: XDA Developer
Image Credit: OnLeaks
Comments