Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Motorola Razr now available in Canada at select carriers
- Rogers stops offering promotions on some home internet plans: report
- Walmart Canada now accepts PayPal as method of payment online
- Apple officially reveals $599 new iPhone SE with 4.7-inch display and Touch ID
- About 38% of Canadians note slower internet connection amid pandemic: CIRA
- OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro Review: Perfection is always a phone away
- Canadians spent an estimated $1.5 billion on OTT services in 2019: report
- Shaw to temporarily layoff 10 percent of workforce, mostly in retail and sales roles
- Statistics Canada launches survey to better understand economic, social impacts of COVID-19
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Camera Review: Beta testing
- TekSavvy asks CRTC to enact emergency provisions to ensure fairness amid COVID-19
- Ontario government developing health data platform to combat COVID-19
