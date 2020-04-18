Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave and Netflix [April 13 to 19]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
This column typically focuses on content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.
We’ll also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.
Amazon Prime Video
Bosch (Season 6) [Prime Original]
Harry Bosch faces off against domestic terrorists who threaten Los Angeles.
Bosch is based on Michael Connelly’s various crime novels and stars Titus Welliver (Sons of Anarchy).
It’s worth noting that the series has been renewed for a seventh and final season.
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: April 16th, 2020
Genre: Crime drama
Runtime: 10 episodes (around one hour each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Zombieland: Double Tap
Ten years after the events of the first film, Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock face a new evolved zombie threat while fighting amongst one another.
Zombieland: Double Tap was directed by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland) and stars Woody Harrelson (Cheers), Jessie Eisenberg (The Social Network), Emma Stone (La La Land) and Abigail Breslin (Little Miss Sunshine) reprising their roles from the first film. Zoey Deutch (Everybody Wants Some!), Rosario Dawson (Rent), Nelson, B.C.’s Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley) and Vancouver’s Avan Jogia (Victorious) join the cast.
Original theatrical release date: October 18th, 2019
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: April 16th, 2020
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 39 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 68 percent (based on 234 reviews)
Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost in a $79 CAD/year Amazon Prime subscription.
Apple TV+
Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth [Apple TV+ Original]
Based on author Oliver Jeffers’ 2017 bestseller of the same name, this short animated film follows a child as he learns about the wonders of the planet from his parents on Earth Day.
Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth was directed by Philip Hunt (Lost and Found) and features the voices of Meryl Streep (Sophie’s Choice), Chris O’Dowd (Bridesmaids), Ruth Negga (Preacher) and Vancouver’s Jacob Tremblay (Room).
Apple TV+ Canada release date: April 17th, 2020
Genre: Animated, family
Runtime: 36 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Home [Apple TV+ Original]
A docuseries about the making of some of the most innovative homes around the world.
Home is executive produced by Matthew Weaver (Rock of Ages), Doug Pray (The Defiant Ones) Bruce Gersh and Ian Orefice (A Year in Space) and Matt Tyrnauer (Valentino: The Last Emperor), among several others.
Apple TV+ Canada release date: April 17th, 2020
Genre: Docuseries
Runtime: Nine episodes (around 30 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99/month in Canada.
Crave
Graham Kay: Stupid Jokes [Crave Original]
Could really use Canadian healthcare right now. I’m stuck in NYC. My new @cravetv comedy special has come out during a pandemic and if you don’t watch it I’ll take personal offense. *Special, like Covid tests currently only available in 🇨🇦. We’re working on it. pic.twitter.com/fdgHRacHML
— Graham Kay (@mrgrahamkay) April 17, 2020
Ottawa comedian Graham Kay takes on everyday subjects like surviving a breakup in New York City and tracing-paper pornography.
Crave release date: April 17th, 2020
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 41 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Lie Exposed
After receiving devastating news, a recovering alcoholic leaves her husband in Toronto and heads to Los Angeles for a bender, where she agrees to pose for a photographer.
The Canadian film was directed by Toronto’s Jerry Ciccoritti (Shania: A Life in Eight Albums) and stars Halifax’s Leslie Hope (24) and Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec’s Bruce Greenwood (Thirteen Days) and Jeff Kober (Sons of Anarchy).
Original theatrical release date: November 4th, 2019
Crave release date: April 16th, 2020
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 33 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 0 percent (based on six reviews)
The Longest War
This documentary dives into the human stories and drama behind America’s involvement in Afghanistan, which has become the longest war in U.S. history. The film was directed by Greg Barker (The Final Year) and executive produced by Homeland creators Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon.
Crave/Showtime release date: April 19th, 2020 at 10pm ET
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 21 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stuber
A mild-mannered Uber driver unwittingly picks up a cop and gets caught in the middle of a murder investigation.
Stuber was directed by London, Ontario’s Michael Dowse (The F Word, also hitting Crave this week) and stars Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Iko Uwais (The Raid) and Betty Gilpin (Glow).
Original theatrical release date: July 12th, 2019
Crave release date: April 19th, 2020 at 10pm ET
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 45 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 41 percent (based on 215 reviews)
A standard Crave subscription costs $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month
Netflix
BlackAF [Netflix Original]
Black-ish creator Kenya Barris plays a fictionalized version of himself as he navigates family life, race and culture. The series was created by Barris and co-stars Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation).
Netflix Canada release date: April 17th, 2020
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: Eight episodes (33 to 49 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 50 percent (based on 12 reviews)
Chris D’Elia: No Pain [Netflix Original]
In his latest standup special, comedian Chris D’Elia riffs on self-censorship, problematic dolphins, lame mutant powers and more.
Netflix Canada release date: April 14th, 2020
Genre: Standup comedy
Runtime: 55 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
The Innocence Files [Netflix Original]
Nonprofit legal organization the Innocence Project investigates the injustices behind wrongful convictions.
The series was executive produced by Liz Garbus (Lost Girls), Alex Gibney (The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley) and Roger Ross Williams (American Jail).
Netflix Canada release date: April 15th, 2020
Genre: Docuseries
Runtime: Nine episodes (51 to 86 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Sergio [Netflix Original]
UN diplomat Sergio Vieira de Mello becomes trapped in a life-threatening situation in Iraq.
Sergio was directed by Greg Barker (The Final Year) and stars Wagner Moura (Narcos), Ana de Armas (Knives Out) and Garret Dillahunt (Raising Hope).
Netflix Canada release date: April 17th, 2020
Genre: Biographical drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 58 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 46 percent (based on 13 reviews)
Too Hot to Handle [Netflix Original]
Netflix’s new Love Island-esque reality show sees singles meet and mingle on an island, but must give up sex in order to win a $100,000 grand prize.
It’s worth noting that contestant Francesca Farago is from Vancouver.
Netflix Canada release date: April 17th, 2020
Genre: Reality
Runtime: Eight episodes (37 to 44 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $13.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $16.99/month (4K-supported).
Image credit: Netflix
