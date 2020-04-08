Samsung launches door-to-door support service in Canada

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Samsung Canada has launched a new service to help its customers get their devices repaired.
If you have a broken Samsung Galaxy device, you can call ‘1-800-Samsung,’ go onto the company’s online support chat or text your issue to 932273, and you’ll be able to arrange a pick-up and repair.
We’re here to help with our new Door to Door Service. If you need service support for your Samsung Galaxy phone, tablet or wearable, we will arrange a convenient pick-up service solution at your home. Contact us at 1-800-SAMSUNG for assistance. https://t.co/hqBSE5mZqX pic.twitter.com/5gP5NqLPSu
— Samsung Canada (@SamsungCanada) April 8, 2020
This should make it easy for anyone who is stuck inside socially isolating inside to get their devices fixed. Samsung even says that it’s sanitizing each device before it gets sent back to the customer.
If you contact Samsung and the company deems you don’t need a repair, the company also has numerous options to help customers get through problem-solving sessions.
Source: Samsung
