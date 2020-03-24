Disney+ has seen a significant increase in subscribers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as more people are staying home to practice social distancing.
Forbes reports that between March 14th to 16th, the number of Disney+ signups more than tripled when compared to the same period from a week ago. This is quite a significant jump, but it does make sense since people have been given a lot more time to stream content, especially kids.
However, what is surprising is the fact that Netflix saw a 47 percent increase in the number of subscriber additions in the same time period. The data shows that a lot more people signed up for Disney+.
This could be because some people that already had Netflix decided to try Disney+ as well. The fact that Disney+ received a lot more signups could also be due to the fact that it is overflowing with kids content.
Interestingly, Apple TV+ only saw a 10 percent increase in new subscribers in the same period.
Disney+ will continue to see an increase, as the streaming service just launched in the U.K. on March 24th. Since the region is exercising strict lockdown measures, the streaming service can likely expect a significant number of signups.
Source: Forbes
