TCL Communications has revealed more about its 10 series of smartphones, the 10L, the 10 5G and the 10 Pro.
TCL gave everyone a taste of its upcoming smartphones at CES 2020, but due to the cancellation of Mobile World Congress (MWC), the company didn’t get to show off the devices officially.
Now TCL is giving the world information about the specs, availability and pricing of its new smartphones, as well as some of its upcoming smart connected devices. It’s unclear what devices are coming to Canada, but we’ve reached out to TCL for more information regarding Canadian pricing and availability.
TCL 10 Pro
The TCL 10 Pro features a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution that offers an HDR10 certification. TCL says with ‘NXTVISION’ (display technology), the 10 Pro produces accurate colours and features enhanced image and video quality. Additionally, the phone includes a fingerprint sensor and an edge bar to access apps quickly with one hand. This smartphone also features a waterdrop notch.
Additionally, the handset has four cameras, one with a 64-megapixel primary shooter with low-light video capabilities, a 16-megapixel super-wide-angle shooter, another 5-megapixel macro camera and lastly, a 2-megapixel sensor for depth. The device also has a 24-megapixel selfie camera.
Further, the 10 Pro features a 4,500mAh battery with quick charge 3.0 and reverse wireless charging.
The TCL 10 Pro features 6GB of RAM, has a 128GB of expandable storage, and sports a Snapdragon 675 chipset. The device also features a 3.5mm headphone jack and comes with Android 10 that will eventually be upgraded to Android 11.
The handset comes in ‘Forest Mist Green’ and ‘Ember Gray’ colour variants in a matte finish.
The TCL 10 Pro will be available in North America, Australia and the U.K. in Q2 2020. This device costs $449 USD (about $635.54 CAD).
TCL 10L
The TCL 10L is the more affordable handset of the three. It features a 6.53-inch LCD display with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution flat display. Additionally, the TCL 10L includes a front-facing hole-punch camera.
On the back, this smartphone features a 48-megapixel primary, an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth camera. Furthermore, this device also features a 16-megapixel selfie camera.
This phone includes 6GB of RAM and comes in 64GB and 128GB expandable storage variants. The 10L also features a 4,000mAh battery, a Snapdragon 665 chipset and Android 10.
The TCL 10 Pro will be available in North America, Australia and the U.K. in Q2 2020. This device costs $249 USD (about $352.45 CAD).
TCL 10 5G
The TCL 10 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset with Android 10. This handset also sports a 4,500mAh battery as well as 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
Additionally, the phone sports a 6.53-inch display with a 1080 x 2340-pixel resolution and a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio.
Furthermore, the TCL 10 5G features a 64-megapixel primary shooter, with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Additionally, this device sports a 16-megapixel camera.
While this smartphone offers 5G capabilities, it might not launch in North America as TCL didn’t offer U.S. pricing.
TCL Smart Connected Devices
TCL is also launching a variety of smart devices.
First off is the ACTV 200BT, the company’s new wireless heart-rate monitoring earbuds. To be clear, these aren’t true wireless earbuds with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. This pair of wireless earbuds offer an ‘Ear-hook’ design with IPX4 water resistance and 14 hours of playtime (or six hours when the heart rate monitor is turned on.)
The earbuds come with controls to answer/reject calls, play/pause music, change tracks, and are compatible with Siri and Google Assistant.
TCL’s ACTV 200BT are set to launch in Q1 2020 and cost $79.99 USD (about $111 CAD). They’re set to be available in ‘Copper Ash’ as well as ‘Copper Dust’ colour variants.
Next is the TCL ACTV 500TWS truly wireless earbuds.
These wireless earbuds are IPX7 water and sweatproof and offer 5.8mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound. The charging case for the 500BT charges via USB type C or by being placed on a wireless charging pad. Furthermore, the 500BT offers 6.5 hours of music playtime with up to 33 hours with the charging case.
These true wireless earbuds also have built-in controls to answer/reject calls, play/pause music, change tracks, change volume/switch between music and calls and voice assistant operations.
The headphones cost $99.99 USD ($141.62 CAD) and are available in ‘Copper Dust’ and ‘Copper Ash.’ They’re set to launch in Q1 of 2020.
TCL is also launching another pair of wireless earbuds called the SOCL500TWS. These offer a stylish, sleek design and come in a wide range of colours such as ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Ocean,’ ‘Blue,’ ‘Sunset Orange’ and ‘Sunrise Purple.’
These earbuds offer IPX4 sweat and water protection, feature a 5.8mm speaker drivers, rich bass and clear sound.
Similar to the other pairs of earbuds, the SOCL500TWS feature controls to end calls, play/pause music, change volume, change tracks, switch between music and calls, and activate voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant.
Furthermore, the SOCL500TWS offer 6.5 hours of music playtime with up to 26 hours with the included case. They cost $79 USD (roughly $111 CAD) and are available in Q1 of 2020.
TCL is also releasing a child-friendly smartwatch.
The Movetime Kids Watch MT43K is reportedly the perfect smartphone for kids. It’s easy to use, offers instant notifications, and allows parents to monitor their child’s location. There’s also two-way-hands-free 4G calling and voice messaging.
Additionally, the Movetime Kids Watch features a 1.41-inch AMOLED touch display, with a 320 x 360 pixel resolution and a voice-activated assistant. The smartwatch sports ‘Proprietary OS,’ Qualcomm’s 8909W chipset and a Snapdragon Wear 2500 chip.
Further, the smartwatch features a 600mAh battery with Bluetooth 4.2. This smartwatch costs $179 USD (approximately $253 CAD).
Last but not least is the TCL LinkHub 5G. This lightweight, portable router features an X55 chipset, supports 5G connectivity up to 2.8Gbps and features Wi-Fi 6 technologies for speeds up to 3.6Gbps. Additionally, the LinkHub 5G comes with an Easy Mesh feature allowing users to extend their Wi-Fi coverage.
The TCL LinkHub 5G is coming to Europe, U.S., China, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East and Africa in Q3 2020 for 499€ (about $762.57 CAD).
