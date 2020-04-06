There are over 35 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- $25 Unlimited talk text & 3GB data plan for 2 months instead of $45 regularly
- FREE SIM card with $35+ Top up voucher purchase
- $20 off any phone with $50+ Top up voucher purchase
Bell
Ongoing
- Promo on Unlimited and Connect Everything plans with 20GB for the price of 10GB on Connect Everything plans OR 20GB at $85 instead of $95 on Unlimited plans – requires BYO or Smartpay devices – also valid on CA & US plans (main regions)
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- $10/mo. off BYO option on Unlimited/Connect Everything share plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $20/mo. off Premium, Premium+ and Ultra options on Unlimited/Connect Everything share plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- Family savings: $10 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan (all regions)
- Min $100 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase
- 100MB bonus data for 12 months on $15 to $35 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data for 12 months on $45+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance
- 50 bonus local minutes on the $15 and $20 prepaid voice plans (all regions)
- 500MB bonus data on the $45 prepaid voice and data plans (all regions)
Chatr
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Fizz Mobile
Ongoing
- Increased pricing on Quebec coverage minutes by $1, and on 1GB and 2GB data options by $1 as well
- Decreased pricing on 6GB, 8GB, 10GB and 12GB data options by $1 to $3
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 5GB of Bonus Data on all Data Plans plus Eastlink customers get an extra 1GB bonus
Fido
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with 24-mo. Fido Payment Program and Talk, Text and Data plan
- BYO Unlimited Talk & Text plan for $25/mo.
- First month of service FREE on the 10GB BYO plan (QC)
- $100 savings via $60 bill credit when purchasing a smartphone with Fido Payment Program and waived $40 set-up fee
- $10/mo. off 10GB plan in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
Freedom Mobile
New
- 5GB bonus data on Unlimited 15GB and 16GB plans
Ongoing
- 5GB bonus data on Unlimited 20GB and 25GB plans and on Unlimited CA + US 10GB and 30GB plans
- 4GB bonus data on Freedom 5GB and 6GB plans OR 3GB bonus data on Freedom 2GB and 3GB plans
- Double data on $15, $25 and $35 Freedom plans
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- Customers who BYO phone and add a new line get $10/mo. off when activating a $50+ plan for 12 months – also available on CA + US talk plans
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend
- 9GB for $40/mo. for 12 months with BYO phone or 2015GB for $60/mo. for 24 months (in-store)
- Family Day offer with $10 monthly discount on $55 to $70 plans OR $15 monthly discount on $75+ plans for 24 months with a minimum of 2 lines on one account (in-store)
- 2 Apple iPhone 11 64GB for $0 on $75 Big Gig Unlimited + Talk 2015GB plan after $15/mo. credit for 24 months for each line (in-store)
- 1GB bonus data on the $29 Prepaid plan with 2GB data
Koodo Mobile
New
- First month FREE with promo code on the $65 plan with 10GB data (QC)
- Prepaid $50 plan now includes 5GB instead of 2GB data (removed $55 plan that had 4GB data)
Ongoing
- $100 savings via $60 bill credit when purchasing a smartphone on the Tab and waived $40 activation fee
- $200 Visa gift card on the Samsung Galaxy S9 with activation on the Tab
- $100 Visa gift card on the LG G8X ThinQ and A70 with activation on the Tab
- BYO Unlimited Talk & Text plan with PPU data for $25/mo.
- $5/mo. off $35 plan with PPU data in QC compared to other regions
- $10/mo. off 10GB plan in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a postpaid plan
- $5/mo. credit on the $25 prepaid plans (QC)
- 2GB bonus data OR $5/mo. credit on the $35 prepaid plan with no data (QC)
- 2GB bonus data on the $45 prepaid plan with 1GB(QC)
- $10/mo. off for 12 months on the $75 prepaid plan with promo code KOODOFFER (MB/QC/SK)
Lucky Mobile
New
- 50% off SIM card
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend after they activate on a $15/mo. or more plan
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- 250MB bonus data included with the $25 plan
- Unlimited Canada-wide minutes included with the $35 plan
- 1GB bonus data included with the $45 and $55 plans
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- “$40/30 Days” promo plan with Unlimited Canada mins and 2.5GB data
- “$15/30 Days” promo plan with 100 Canada mins
- $10 account bonus with $100 top up
- Free shipping on all phones
- $5 off SIM card with $25+ airtime purchase (in-store)
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- 50% off SIM card
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Rogers
Ongoing
- Promo on the Infinite plan with 20GB for $75 instead of $95 – also valid on CA + US plans (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite plan with 15GB for $65 (MB/QC/SK)
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing
- $10/mo. off all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- Family savings: $10 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
- Up to $500 trade-in credit when activating a new smartphone on a 2-year Infinite plan
SaskTel
Ongoing
- $150 off for customers who switch and purchase a new smartphone on a 2-year voice and data plan
- Extra $10/mo. off for 12 months for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel and sign up to a voice and data plan ($25 off total)
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line
Telus
Ongoing
- Promo on $75 Peace of Mind plan with 20GB for the price of 10GB (main regions)
- Promo on $85 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 20GB for the price of 10GB (main regions)
- Promo on $65 Peace of Mind plan with 15GB for the price of 10GB (MS/QC/SK)
- Promo on Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans with 15GB for $75 (MB/QC/SK)
- Promo $60 Simple Share plan with 5GB (MS/SK) or 6GB (QC)
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- $10/mo. off all 10GB and 50GB Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans or $5/mo. off all 20GB plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $5-$15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- Min $100 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase
- $75 referral credit for both after they activate (select regions)
- 1GB bonus data and unlimited minutes on the Nationwide Talk, Text and Data 55 prepaid plan OR unlimited minutes on the Nationwide Talk, Text and Data 65 prepaid plan
Videotron
Ongoing
- Customers who BYO phone get 1 month of service FREE on any Zen plan
- Double data on the 1GB and 2GB Basic plans
Virgin Mobile
New
- Updated excess data rate: $10/100MB up to 800MB, $0.15/MB thereafter (wasn’t capped to 800MB)
Ongoing
- $100 Visa gift card on the Apple iPhone 8, Motorola Moto G7 Play and Samsung Galaxy A70 with 2-year contract
- $200 Visa gift card on the Samsung Galaxy S9 with 2-year Gold+ contract
- $125 Visa gift card on the Samsung Galaxy A20 with 2-year Silver contract
- $50 Visa gift card on the LG X Power 3 with 2-year contract
- $100 savings via $60 bill credit when purchasing a smartphone with 2-year contract and waived $40 set-up fee
- $10/mo. off 10GB plan in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- $5/mo. off Talk & Text plan with PPU data in QC compared to other regions
