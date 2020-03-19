Refurbished iPad Pro down to $499 at Apple Store, MacBook Air also discounted

After yesterday’s surprise iPad Pro and MacBook Air announcement, Apple has reduced the prices of its refurbished iPad Pros with the cheapest model coming in at $499.
Most of the iPad Pros in the refurbished section are the older 10.5-inch models from 2017. These are only slightly better than the company’s base-level 10.5-inch iPad that costs $429.
The real stars of this refurbished show are the 11 and 12.9-inch models from 2018. The large model with 1TB of storage costs $1,509, while the smaller option with 64GB of storage costs $729.
The new 11-inch iPad that came out yesterday costs $1,049 and the 12.9-inch model costs $1,299. Both of these prices are for the 128GB option.
The company also has refurbished MacBook Air models from 2018 on the site. The i5 version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is down to $989. The higher-end i5 model with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM is priced at $1,469.
You can look at all of Apple’s refurbished products in Canada on its website.
You can read MobileSyrup’s review of the 2018 iPad Pro here and 2018’s year’s MacBook Air here.
Source: Apple
Comments