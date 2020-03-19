Riot Games ‘Teamfight Tactics’ is now available on Android

Riot Games’ latest mobile title Teamfight Tactics: League of Legends is now on Android.
Teamfight Tactics is a player versus player battler, where the player will deploy, and upgrade their roster of League of Legends champions.
The game allows players to make a team of champions and place them on a field to fight.
Additionally, the title sort of works like chess, where you have to counter your opponents with specific champions and then also place them where they’re needed, tanks to the front and snipers to the back, etc. The game is quite strategic in nature.
The title allows for cross-play across PC, Mac and Android.
