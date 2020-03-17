Telus giving away free Powerbeats Pro with iPhone XS Max purchases

One of Telus’ Spring deals is a free pair of Powerbeats Pro wireless headphones if you buy an iPhone XS Max.
This deal applies to all storage sizes, but the cheapest way is to get the 64GB version.
Telus is selling the phone on a few of its device payment plans for $0 upfront, but $34 per month. Alternatively, you can pay $261 upfront and you’ll only need to pay $23.13 per month, plus the cost of your data plan.
Check out the deal here. This might be a good time to take advantage of this deal because the carrier is offering a $85/20GB unlimited plan right now.
Take note that these aren’t the brand new Powerbeats 4, but rather the fully wireless Powerbeats Pro that came out in April of 2019.
Source: Telus
Comments