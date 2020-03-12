Telus brings back limited time $85/20GB plan offer once again

Vancouver-based national telecom Telus has brought back its $85/20GB Peace of Mind Connect plan yet again.
Over the last few weeks, Telus has offered the deal for short periods of time, usually starting a day or two before the weekend and running until the Monday or Tuesday after. This time around is likely no different, but at the time of writing Telus’ website didn’t include an end date from the plan. MobileSyrup has reached out to Telus for more details and will update this article accordingly.
Typically, the $85 plan includes 10GB of high-speed data followed by unlimited usage at a maximum throttled speed of 512Kbps. This promo bumps that cap up to 20GB of high-speed data. Further, the plan includes the following:
- Unlimited nationwide calls
- Unlimited nationwide text, picture and video messaging
- Voicemail
- Call display
- Call waiting
- Conference calling
Some of you might look at this and wonder why you’d want an $85/20GB promotional plan instead of the $75/20GB plan Telus offered earlier this year. However, it’s important to note that these are actually different plans.
Previously, Telus offered a bonus 10GB of data on its $75/10GB Peace of Mind plan, which only lets you have data on one device (although you can hotspot it to other devices if you want). The Peace of Mind Connect plans, however, lets subscribers use their endless data across their smartphone and other connected products like a tablet or smartwatch at no extra charge.
Typically, if customers want to get 20GB of data on a Peace of Mind Connect plan, they have to pay $100 per month. This promotion works out to about $15 per month in savings.
You can learn more about the plan on Telus’ website.
