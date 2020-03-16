PREVIOUS|
Apple-owned Beats quietly announces new Powerbeats with longer battery life

Mar 16, 2020

3:16 PM EDT

Powerbeats

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Apple-owned Beats has quietly announced the Powerbeats 4, a new version of the company’s fitness-focused Bluetooth earbuds.

The new Powerbeats look nearly identical to their predecessors, with a few subtle design changes that make them look sleeker and more modern. The earbuds also feature improved battery life coming in at 15 hours compared to the Powerbeats 3’s 12-hour estimate. Other improvements include ‘Hey Siri’ support and Apple’s H1 chip, the same hardware featured in the tech giant’s Powerbeats Pro, 2nd-gen AirPods and AirPods Pro.

Unlike Apple’s other wireless earbuds, the pair of Powerbeats earbuds are connected by a single cord. This means that they don’t require a charging case and are instead charged by a Lightning cable. Quality-wise, early impressions indicate that the new Powerbeats sound very similar to the completely wireless Powerbeats Pro.

Powerbeats

The new Powerbeats are set to be available in red, white and black on March 18th in the United States for $149 USD (roughly $208 CAD).

MobileSyrup has reached out to Apple for clarification regarding a Canadian release date and pricing. This story will be updated with more information when it is available.

