Instagram directing users to credible sources to stop misinformation amid COVID-19 outbreak

Instagram is cracking down on misinformation around COVID-19 by directing users to government websites once they open the app.
Once users in Canada open the app, they will see a banner at the top that reads: “Help prevent the spread of coronavirus.” Instagram then advises users to “see the latest information from the Public Health Agency of Canada so you can help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
The social media giant recently said that it was going to add this banner for Canadian users, and it looks like it is now rolling out.
Further, Instagram says that it has been removing misinformation around the virus and restricting hashtags to prevent the spread of misleading content. Like many other social media platforms, it has also banned ads that attempt to exploit the situation.
Facebook, which is Instagram’s parent company, has recently joined forces with several tech giants like Microsoft and Google to crack down on fraud and misinformation around COVID-19.
