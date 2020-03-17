PREVIOUS|
News

Instagram directing users to credible sources to stop misinformation amid COVID-19 outbreak

This is one of the ways that the social media platform is combating misinformation

Mar 17, 2020

2:47 PM EDT

0 comments

Instagram is cracking down on misinformation around COVID-19 by directing users to government websites once they open the app.

Once users in Canada open the app, they will see a banner at the top that reads: “Help prevent the spread of coronavirus.” Instagram then advises users to “see the latest information from the Public Health Agency of Canada so you can help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The social media giant recently said that it was going to add this banner for Canadian users, and it looks like it is now rolling out.

Further, Instagram says that it has been removing misinformation around the virus and restricting hashtags to prevent the spread of misleading content. Like many other social media platforms, it has also banned ads that attempt to exploit the situation.

Facebook, which is Instagram’s parent company, has recently joined forces with several tech giants like Microsoft and Google to crack down on fraud and misinformation around COVID-19.

Related Articles

News

Mar 6, 2020

4:57 PM EST

Instagram shares details on how its combating coronavirus misinformation

News

Mar 17, 2020

5:01 PM EDT

EB Games Canada remaining open during coronavirus outbreak

News

Mar 9, 2020

6:41 PM EDT

Facebook developing feature to let users cross-post Stories to Instagram

News

Mar 17, 2020

6:21 PM EDT

The Source closes all stores in Canada due to coronavirus outbreak

Comments