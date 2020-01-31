Netflix signs deal for four more Adam Sandler movies

I enjoyed the movie Murder Mystery because it was dumb, senseless fun, which is why I’m pretty content about this news.
Streaming giant Netflix has extended its deal with Adam Sandler and his Happy Madison Productions, according to Variety. The deal will include four more Netflix films.
Murder Mystery was Netflix’s most-watched movie in Canada and the U.S. in 2018. The movie was also filmed in Montreal.
Murder Mystery, which also starred Jennifer Aniston, was one of six Sandler movies to appear on Netflix within the first part of the agreement. These movies include The Do-Over, The Ridiculous 6, Sandy Wexler, The Week Of and the not-yet-released Hubie Halloween.
Netflix says that subscribers have spent two billion hours watching Sandler movies since 2015 when the streaming service released The Ridiculous 6.
Additionally, the streaming giant did not release any details about the four upcoming films included in the new deal. Hubie Halloween is part of the old deal and stars Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Rob Schneider, Maya Rudolph and Shaquille O’Neal.
Furthermore, included within the previous deal is a Sandler-written film that he’ll produce and voice star in.
Source: Variety
Comments