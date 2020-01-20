Snap CEO loves TikTok and thinks it can be bigger than Instagram

Snap’s founder and CEO, Evan Spiegel, spoke at a fireside chat about his opinions on TikTok.
Spiegel told the audience his opinion about TikTok “I love TikTok; I’m a big fan,” Spiegel said to the audience. He went on to say, “social media in its original construct is really about status, representing who you are, showing people that you’re cool, getting likes and comments, those sorts of things.”
Furthermore, Spiegel says people who use TikTok are showing off their talent rather than their social status. Users can spend a couple of hours to learn a new dance or think of a creative way to tell a funny story, and they’re sharing this media to entertain other people.
Additionally, Spiegel told the audience that he thinks TikTok’s talent-based content is often more interesting than the status-based content.
Instagram is getting better at not being so status-focused. The Facebook-owned company removed the ‘Like’ count last April and are currently testing a feature that will help users decide who to unfollow.
I’m not the biggest fan of TikTok, but it seems to be filling in the hole in many people’s heart that was left by Vine. Further, I’m starting to see a lot more people use their Instagram to promote their TikTok videos by sharing them over stories.
Instagram reportedly reached one billion monthly users, whereas TikTok sees a reported 500 million monthly active users.
Source: Bloomberg
