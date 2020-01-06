Pixel 4 adds WeChat 90Hz support, fixes colour shift issue with January patch

With the January security patch rolling out to Pixel devices, there are a few fixes above and beyond the typical security updates.
There are 10 functional updates included in the patch, which fix issues ranging from problems with the new Google Assistant to weird colour shifting problems and more.
The Pixel 4 received some specific functional updates with the January update. To start, the new Google Assistant now works properly with the flashlight toggle. Further, there’s a fix for colour shifting issues that occur at lower brightnesses.
For the record, my Pixel 4 still has an odd colour tint on certain shades of grey — particularly the Messages app in dark mode — that shifts from reddish on the right to greenish on the left. The January update has not fixed this for me, so your mileage may vary.
Finally, the update now enables 90Hz support for popular Chinese messaging platform WeChat. Previously, WeChat was on a list of apps that were disabled from accessing higher refresh rates. Specifically, the chat app was barred from using 90Hz due to performance issues. Seemingly those issues have been remedied.
Further, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL gained call speaker audio quality improvements and the Pixel 2 and 2 XL received an update to improve Wi-Fi connection issues. The 3a and 3a XL got improvements for audio when recording video as well.
Finally, all supported Pixel generations received a “fix for notification display in UI,” which isn’t immediately clear what that means. There’s a fix for an issue where devices got stuck during boot on Android 10. And last but not least, the patch includes fixes for Wi-Fi crashes on certain enterprise access points and “various stability fixes.”
Source: 9to5Google
Comments