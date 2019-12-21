Microsoft to begin public PC tests of Halo: Combat Evolved in January

Microsoft has revealed that it will start running public tests of Halo: Combat Evolved on PC in January.
In a Halo Waypoint blog post, developer 343 Industries confirmed that the PC version of the original Halo will feature many of the same improvements that prequel game Reach received when it launched earlier this month.
These touch-ups include visual upgrades, support for modern displays and player customization. Halo: Combat Evolved will be included in the Master Chief Collection, which features all Halo games released to date.
However, unlike the Xbox One version of the Master Chief Collection, the PC version is receiving each Halo game one at a time. The reason for this is to ensure 343 Industries — as well as support studios Splash Damage and Ruffian — can give full treatment to each individual game.
Infamously, the Master Chief Collection suffered from numerous technical issues when it launched on the Xbox One; the PC version’s staggered release is intended to prevent that.
An official launch date for Combat Evolved on PC hasn’t been confirmed. However, 343 Industries says the PC version of Halo 2 is “not far” behind Combat Evolved. Halo 2 on PC will receive technical upgrades similar to those introduced with Reach and Combat Evolved.
Overall, 2020 will be a big year for the iconic sci-fi shooter series, with 343 set to release Halo Infinite — the series’ first new mainline entry since 2015’s divisive Halo 5: Guardians — in holiday 2020. Notably, Infinite will also be a launch title for the next-generation Xbox.
Source: Halo
