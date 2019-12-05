Microsoft reportedly building 365 ‘Life’ subscription with password manager

Microsoft is reportedly working on a consumer-facing version of its Microsoft 365 subscription service.
Initially, The Verge reported the company was developing a version of its Teams software for consumers earlier this year, and now ZDNet reports the new 365 services will be called ‘M365 Life.’
While reports indicate that the new subscriptions will just be rebrands of existing Office 365 Personal and Home options, ZDNet says the subscriptions will include a password manager as well. Considering the Redmond, Washington based company recently discovered 44 million Microsoft Accounts reused passwords previously leaked in various databases of 3 billion passwords, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise Microsoft may bundle a password manager with its subscription.
As for its Teams software, The Verge reports that the ‘for life’ version of it could include features like sending locations, shared family calendars and document sharing. It will likely come as part of the Microsoft Life subscription.
Concerning price, it’s not clear what, if any, impact the new subscriptions will have. Currently, Office 365 Personal costs about $8 per month or $79 per year in Canada, while Home costs $11 per month or $109 per year.
Microsoft may launch the new services in spring 2020. If true, it may match up nicely with its annual Build conference. The Verge suggests it could also get announced at a separate Surface or Windows event, specifically one related to the new Windows 10X and Surface Neo.
Plus, it’s worth noting that the Surface Earbuds are expected to launch in the spring after Microsoft delayed the product. It’s still not clear when the earbuds will come to Canada.
All said, it could be an exciting spring for Microsoft.
