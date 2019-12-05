Asus’ ROG Phone II is now available in Canada, but only on Amazon Canada.
The powerhouse smartphone offers an assortment of top-of-the-line specifications, but with a big price tag. The handset costs $1,482 CAD, with no way of breaking down the price.
The handset features an AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution and 391-pixel density. While that’s not impressive, the device also offers both 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rate displays, making both scrolling and gaming look as smooth as possible. The handset also has 240Hz touch-sensing, making it seem incredibly responsive.
Additionally, it sports a Snapdragon 855+ processor, Android 9.0, 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.
Furthermore, it has a 48-megapixel camera on the rear and a 13-megapixel selfie camera.
What I personally like most about the ROG Phone II is its massive 6,000mAh battery.
The device is sold and shipped by NGP Store USA; however, it seems this is how Asus is distributing the handset in Canada for now.
