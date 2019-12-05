PREVIOUS
Snapchat partners with Starbucks to bring AR Christmas train to Toronto Eaton Centre

The activation will run until Christmas

Dec 5, 2019

7:09 PM EST

Snapchat has partnered with Starbucks Canada for a new Christmas AR activation at Toronto’s Eaton Centre.

Snapchat is bringing an enchanted polar express train to life through augmented reality. The activation takes place at the Christmas tree in the Eaton Centre.

On the second and third floors of the mall, there are customized Snapcode pasted on the barriers. Once users unlock the Lens through the Snapcode, they will receive a message asking them to point their camera back at the tree.

This triggers the AR experience showing users the Christmas train chugging along the banner and then soaring off into the sky.

Snapchat has been partnering with a number of brands recently through its AR Lens. It previously partnered with Toys R Us and Gucci.

