Public Mobile giving away 1GB of bonus data to its subscribers

Public Mobile is getting in the holiday spirit by giving its subscribers an extra gigabyte of data and 400 minutes of international calling.
To take advantage of the two free add-ons, you need to go to your Public Mobile self-serve account and navigate to the add-on page.
Notably, both the extra 1GB of data and international calling are one-time-use add-ons. This means that once you use the gigabyte and the 400 international calling minutes, it will then be gone from your account forever.
In addition to this, all subscribers can enter in a contest on the carrier’s forms to win a $100 Amazon gift card.
All of these deals are going to be live until December 25th, but I’d capitalize on them as early as possible.
Public Mobile also notes that since so many users are taking advantage of this deal, the self-serve portal is running slower than usual.
Source: Public Mobile
Comments