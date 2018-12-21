Apple offers 10 percent bonus when you add up to $200 to your Apple ID

Apple is offering a limited-time bonus when you add funds to your Apple ID.
From December 21st to 24th, 2018 if you add funds to your Apple ID, you’ll get a 10 percent bonus. This is available in Canada, the U.S., Japan, Germany, the U.K. and Australia.
For example, if you add $10.00 to your account, you’ll get a bonus $1.00 — if you add $100.00, you get a bonus $10.00.
The offer applies to any amount from $1.00 to $200.00. However, you can only apply the bonus once.
To take advantage of the bonus, open the App Store on your iPhone and tap your profile icon in the top right corner.
Then tap ‘Add Funds to Apple ID.’ You can then pick from several preset amounts or type in the value you want to add to your account.
Finally, complete the transaction as normal to collect your bonus.
