Asus opens ROG Phone II’s Android 10 beta for ZenTalk members

In Canada, the ZenFone 6 recently got the update to Android 10, and now the ROG Phone II is getting an Android 10 beta.
Even though the ROG Phone II isn’t available in Canada yet, prospective buyers might be interested in knowing that the signup for the beta is available now.
There are qualifications, however. First, you have to be a member of ZenTalk and participate in the discussion of ZenFone on ZenTalk. Additionally, you’ll have to provide your IMEI, serial number, and the current firmware.
You also have to be able to read and provide feedback in English and be familiar with Android OS.
Asus specifically requests that beta testers participate in each beta, report valid bugs, maintain confidentiality and report issues.
The Taiwanese company will notify users by e-mail about how long the beta period will last.
The ROG Phone II is coming to Canada later this holiday season.
Source: ZenTalk Asus
