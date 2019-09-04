News
PREVIOUS|

Asus unveils ROG Phone II Ultimate Edition, no Canadian release date yet

Sep 4, 2019

5:57 PM EDT

0 comments

At IFA 2019 Asus has just announced the ROG Phone II Ultimate Edition, the company’s most powerful smartphone yet.

The phone is similar to the base ROG Phone II but is capable of download speeds up to 2Gbps using Cat 20 LTE. It also features a matte black finish instead of the glossy exterior on the base model.

The internal storage has also been increased from 1TB of storage from 512GB.

Further, the ROG Phone II Ultimate Edition features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor with an Adreno 640 GPU, 12GB of RAM, a 6.59-inch display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution.

The phone also sports a 48-megapixel primary shooter and a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens. Selfie camera-wise, the phone features a 24-megapixel shooter.

It also includes a 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging and a headphone jack. Asus says that it will announce the ROG Phone II Ultimate release at a later date in Canada.

Additionally, in Canada, the base ROG Phone II launches at the end of the month.

Related Articles

News

Jul 22, 2019

12:26 PM EDT

The Asus ROG Phone II is a spec’d out gaming beast [Update]

News

Jul 16, 2019

3:01 PM EDT

Asus ROG Phone 2 leaks on Weibo, showcases 120Hz refresh rate

News

Jun 22, 2019

10:06 AM EDT

Here are the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, 2020 iPhone and Google Pixel 4 leaks from last week

Comments