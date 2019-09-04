Asus unveils ROG Phone II Ultimate Edition, no Canadian release date yet

At IFA 2019 Asus has just announced the ROG Phone II Ultimate Edition, the company’s most powerful smartphone yet.
The phone is similar to the base ROG Phone II but is capable of download speeds up to 2Gbps using Cat 20 LTE. It also features a matte black finish instead of the glossy exterior on the base model.
The internal storage has also been increased from 1TB of storage from 512GB.
Further, the ROG Phone II Ultimate Edition features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor with an Adreno 640 GPU, 12GB of RAM, a 6.59-inch display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution.
The phone also sports a 48-megapixel primary shooter and a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens. Selfie camera-wise, the phone features a 24-megapixel shooter.
It also includes a 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging and a headphone jack. Asus says that it will announce the ROG Phone II Ultimate release at a later date in Canada.
Additionally, in Canada, the base ROG Phone II launches at the end of the month.
