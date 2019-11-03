PREVIOUS
Business

Critics question Toronto police’s purchase of body scanner, cite privacy concerns

The force aims to replace strip searches with body scanners in 2020

Nov 3, 2019

2:17 PM EST

0 comments

Toronto police aim to start using body scanners in 2020, while critics say the technology is considered to be an invasion of privacy.

The body scanners would replace strip searches, which have been criticized in the form of civil claims and external complaints. Toronto police have drafted a proposal to receive at least one full-body scanner.

Documents obtained by CBC News state that the force “is committed to increasing the level of dignity and respect provided during our search process.”

However, critics have said that the full body scanners are a different kind of privacy invasion and shouldn’t be used.

“Instead of being told to disrobe, you’re just being disrobed electronically,” Michael Bryant, the executive director of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, told CBC News.

Toronto police say they have consulted with the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario and the Ontario Humans Rights Commission, along with the attorney general’s office.

The first scanner is scheduled to be installed by March 31st 2020, according to the documents.

Image credit: Toronto Police Services 

Source: CBC News 

Related Articles

Business

May 28, 2019

11:22 AM EST

Toronto police say they’ve been using facial recognition for over a year

Business

May 30, 2019

5:43 PM EST

Toronto Police say facial recognition technology was ‘lawfully obtained’

Business

Jun 13, 2019

9:38 AM EST

Toronto Police arrest 22 suspects in relation to 32 cellphone store robberies

Comments