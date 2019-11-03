Critics question Toronto police’s purchase of body scanner, cite privacy concerns

Toronto police aim to start using body scanners in 2020, while critics say the technology is considered to be an invasion of privacy.
The body scanners would replace strip searches, which have been criticized in the form of civil claims and external complaints. Toronto police have drafted a proposal to receive at least one full-body scanner.
Documents obtained by CBC News state that the force “is committed to increasing the level of dignity and respect provided during our search process.”
However, critics have said that the full body scanners are a different kind of privacy invasion and shouldn’t be used.
“Instead of being told to disrobe, you’re just being disrobed electronically,” Michael Bryant, the executive director of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, told CBC News.
Toronto police say they have consulted with the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario and the Ontario Humans Rights Commission, along with the attorney general’s office.
The first scanner is scheduled to be installed by March 31st 2020, according to the documents.
Image credit: Toronto Police Services
Source: CBC News
