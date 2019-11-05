Majority of Canadians frustrated with internet prices, feel trapped by providers: study

Most Canadians are frustrated with paying high prices for home internet and feel trapped by their current service provider, according to a recent study from independent internet service provider Distributel.
A survey conducted for the study found that 90 percent of Canadians who have internet feel that they are paying high prices than users in other countries.
It is worth adding that the CRTC released a report in August 2019 that indicated that prices were declining in communications services. The report said that wireless, internet, television and home phone services combined was 11 percent lower in 2018 than in 2016.
The survey also found that 40 percent of Canadians would like to change their service provider but feel trapped by their current provider.
Additionally, 65 percent of Canadians who receive internet services from a large company feel that there is no point in changing their service provider because they feel that they are all similar.
Around 45 percent of Canadians believe that there isn’t an alternative to the large telecommunications companies. Nearly half of Canadians have also reported that they believe it is too difficult to change their service providers.
The report also found that consumers that receive service from the big firms have experienced price increases in the last two years without any notification. Despite the increase in prices, they have experienced low increase in value.
The results from this report were gathered through a survey of 1,536 Canadians, which was conducted between October 18-21st 2019.
The margin of error for this study is plus or minus 2.5 percent, 19 times out of 20.
Comments