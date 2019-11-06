Get two Echo Show 5 smart displays for $140, plus bundle deals on Echos

Amazon is offering a pretty awesome some deals on Echo product bundles to celebrate the digital assistant’s fifth birthday.
There are only two bundles, but they both help get your smart home started since you can then put a digital assistant in multiple rooms.
First up, you can get two Echo Show 5 smart displays for $140 CAD. That’s $60 off.
If you don’t want the screen and instead you want a better speaker system, you can get two new Echo smart speakers for $220, which is $40 off.
Source: Amazon
