For ‘Stranger Things Day,’ the Netflix series will be featured in a variety of games.
hello gamers (this is a tweet only for gamers, if you’re not a gamer keep scrolling)
We have some #StrangerThingsDay gifts for you…
— NX (@NXOnNetflix) November 6, 2019
Stranger Things’ Hopper and Demogorgon skins are now available in Fortnite, while the Steve and Nancy skins have been added to Dead by Daylight.
Even Rocket League is joining in on the fun, with Scoops Ahoy banners for players.
Lastly, if you pre-order Stranger Things 3: The Game, you’ll get a free holographic cover.
There’s no word on when Strangers Things season 4 will launch. However, you can now check out the Stranger Things season 3 bloopers on YouTube.
Source: NXOnNetflix, Stranger Things YouTube
