Pokémon Go getting two-player AR multiplayer feature

Niantic is working to add a two-player feature to Pokémon Go that will possibly be called ‘Buddy Adventures’ that is going to up the developers augmented reality game.
The feature is slated to launch sometime over the coming months, according to The Verge, but few details have been shared so far.
What we do know is that the feature will allow two people to play the game together and go on some sort of AR-based adventure with their in-game ‘Buddy’ Pokémon.
The adventure will use two revamped AR techniques that Niantic is calling Codename: Neon and Codename: Tonehenge. The dev showed demos of these new formulas off last year, and it helps to incorporate AR objects into the real world seamlessly. In a video shown off last year, a Pikachu and an Eevee are seen running around a city sidewalk while dodging people’s feet and running behind a planter.
Tonehenge, on the other hand, was more of a two-player puzzle game that revolved around completing tasks in the real world.
It seems like combining both of these things will create some kind of puzzle game using AR and Pokémon, which sounds exciting.
