Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [October 21 — 27]

Amazon Prime Video
Edward Scissorhands
Amazon Prime Video is now streaming Tim Burton’s classic gothic story about a man with scissor blades for hands who falls in love with a teenager.
Edward Scissorhands stars Johnny Depp (Donnie Brasco), Winona Ryder (Stranger Things), Dianne Wiest (Bullets over Broadway) and Anthony Michael Hall (Sixteen Candles).
Original theatrical release date: December 7th, 1990
Crave release date: October 25th, 2019
Genre: Fantasy, romance
Runtime: 1 hour, 45 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent
Stream Edward Scissorhands here. Note that a $15.98 CAD/month Starz subscription is required.
Crave
Catherine the Great
Catherine the Great follows the life of the Russian empress of the same name toward the end of her reign, during which time she struck up an affair with military leader Grigory Potemkin.
The mini-series stars Helen Mirren (The Queen), Jason Clarke (Brotherhood), Rory Kinnear (Skyfall) and Gina McKee (Phantom Thread).
Original TV broadcast run: October 3rd (United Kingdom)
Crave release date: October 21st, 2019 (new episodes releasing following three weeks on Monday at 9pm ET)
Genre: Drama
Runtime: Four episodes (around 50 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 70 percent
Stream Catherine the Great here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Castle Rock (Season 2)
Castle Rock explores various horror stories set in Stephen King’s fictional town of the same name and inspired by the famed author’s wide lineup of work.
The series’ second season stars Lizzy Kaplan (Masters of Sex), Paul Sparks (House of Cards), Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips) and Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade).
Hulu/Crave release date: October 23rd (first three episodes, new episodes every Wednesday at 9pm ET)
Genre: Drama, horror
Runtime: Four episodes (around 50 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 70 percent
Stream Castle Rock Season 2 here.
Mrs. Fletcher
After years together, a mother and her college freshman son struggle with where life has taken them.
The series was created by Tom Perrotta (The Leftovers) and stars Kathryn Hahn (Transparent), Jackson White (SEAL Team), Casey Wilson (Happy Endings) and Owen Teague (It).
Crave release date: October 27th (first episode at 10pm, new episodes every Sunday at 10pm)
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: Seven episodes (around 30 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 79 percent
Stream Mrs. Fletcher here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Silicon Valley (Season 6)
Find out what happens to the startup behind the Pied Piper app in the sixth and final season of Silicon Valley.
The tech-focused sitcom stars Nelson, B.C.-born Thomas Middleditch (Captain Underpants), Josh Brener (The Big Bang Theory), Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) and Martin Starr (Spider-Man: Far From Home).
Crave release date: October 27th (first episode at 10pm, new episodes every Sunday at 10pm)
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: Seven episodes (around 30 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Silicon Valley here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Netflix
BoJack Horseman (Season 6) [Netflix Original]
The sixth and final season of Netflix’s acclaimed BoJack Horseman follows the titular horse getting through rehab and making amends for past mistakes.
It’s important to note that Netflix has split the series’ final season in half; the first eight episodes are now available, while the remaining eight will premiere on January 31st, 2020.
The animated adult comedy series was created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg (Undone) and features the voices of Toronto’s own Will Arnett (Arrested Development), Amy Sedaris (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Alison Brie (Community), Paul F. Thompkins (Mr. Show with Bob and David) and Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad).
Netflix Canada release date: October 25th, 2019
Genre: Animation, comedy
Runtime: Eight episodes (around 25 to 27 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent
Stream BoJack Horseman Season 6’s first eight episodes here.
Dolemite is My Name [Netflix Original]
This biographical comedy stars Eddie Murphy (Dreamgirls) as Rudy Ray Moore, best known for playing the character of Dolemite in blaxploitation films and stand-up routines.
Dolemite is My Name was directed by Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow) and co-stars Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele), Mike Epps (Next Friday), Craig Robinson (The Office) and Tituss Burgess (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).
Netflix Canada release date: October 25th
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 58 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 98 percent
Stream Dolemite is My Name here.
Jenny Slate: Stage Fright [Netflix Original]
In her first stand-up special, actress Jenny Slate (Obvious Child) riffs on adulthood and conversations with family in her childhood home.
Netflix Canada release date: October 22nd
Genre: Stand-up comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 6 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent
Stream Jenny Slate: Stage Fright here.
The Kominsky Method (Season 2) [Netflix Original]
An acting coach and his best friend navigate the hurdles of aging.
The Kominsky Method was created by Chuck Lorre (The Big Bang Theory) and stars Michael Douglas (Wall Street), Alan Arkin (Little Miss Sunshine), Sarah Baker (Louie) and Nancy Travis (Three Men and a Baby).
Netflix Canada release date: October 25th
Genre: Comedy, drama
Runtime: Eight episodes (22 to 26 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A percent
Stream The Kominsky Method‘s second season here.
Prank Encounters [Netflix Original]
Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo hosts this hidden-camera prank show that makes real people the stars of full-blown horror movies.
Netflix Canada release date: October 25th
Genre: Reality
Runtime: Eight episodes (21 to 26 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A percent
Stream Prank Encounters here.
