Best Buy sale offers deals all weekend long in celebration of new stores

In celebration of the opening of two new Best Buy Experience stores, Best Buy Canada is throwing a nation-wide sale.
Until Sunday, there are several excellent deals shoppers can take advantage of. You can view all sales on the company’s website, but we’ve included a small sample for you below:
- Instant Pot: $99.99 (save $100)
- Lenovo Tab E10: $99.99 (save $100)
- Acer 15.6-inch Chromebook: $169.99 (save $110)
- Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch: $1,199.99 (save $500)
- Razer Portal Mesh 2.0 wireless router: $49.99 (save $150)
- iRobot Roomba 695: $349.99 (save $200)
- PlayStation 4 1TB Fortnite Bundle with Days Gone: $379.99 (save $50)
- Samsung 75-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $1,299.99 (save $400)
While those are just a few of the standout deals, there are plenty more savings to be had. Head over to Best Buy’s website, or to a local store to learn more.
