Jack Dorsey uses Screen Time to limit Twitter access to two hours a day

If you’ve ever felt apprehensive about limiting your access to smartphone apps with Screen Time or Digital Wellbeing, it may ease your concern to know that Jack Dorsey limits his time on the platform he helped create.
In an onstage interview at the Twitter News Summit, Dorsey reportedly said he uses the iPhone’s Screen Time feature to limit his time on Twitter to two hours a day.
Screen Time, for those unfamiliar, came as part of iOS 12 in 2018. It provides insight into how much time iPhone users spend on their phones, as well as which apps they use the most. Users can set limits on the amount of time they spend on apps as well. iOS will lock users out after a set time.
Some Android devices have a similar feature called Digital Wellbeing. While it was initially restricted to Google’s Pixel phones and other select devices, Google reportedly decided new phones running Android must also have the feature built-in.
Dorsey reportedly explained that he believes it’s more important to focus on what someone learns from their time spent doing something, rather than the amount of time spent.
The Twitter co-founder has become well-known for some of his unconventional habits. For example, in 2018, he revealed that he doesn’t own a laptop or tablet. Instead, he does everything from his phone. It’s admirable for the CEO of both Twitter and fintech app Square, but also odd.
Along with doing everything from his phone, Dorsey also approaches his phone differently from most people. Dorsey also reportedly told press that he doesn’t check his phone in the morning. Instead, he waits until he’s about to walk into work. And while at work, Dorsey turns off notifications to help avoid distractions.
At the Twitter News Summit, Dorsey also shared thoughts on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s comments on free speech.
According to journalists at the event, Dorsey said: “There’s some amount of revisionist history in all his storytelling. It takes away from the authenticity and the genuineness of what we’re trying to do.”
Source: Business Insider
