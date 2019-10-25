PREVIOUS
Resources

Here’s what’s coming to DAZN Canada in November 2019

Oct 25, 2019

7:09 PM EDT

0 comments

Dazn Canada

Each month, DAZN features live sporting events and original content on its platform in Canada.

This November, ‘The New Home of Football’ will feature every game and every match of the National Football League (NFL), Premier League, Champions League and Europa League.
Boxing will be highlighted this month by super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez making his light heavyweight debut against Sergey Kovalev on November 2nd, with Ryan Garcia vs. Romero Duno as the co-main feature. Also, the Bantamweight Final in the World Boxing Super Series will feature Nonito Donaire vs. Naoya Inoue on November 7th, and YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul battle in a rematch on November 9th.
Bellator MMA action will feature John Salter vs. Costello Van Steenis on Nov. 8, and Sergei Kharitonov vs. Linton Vassell on Nov. 15.

November 1st
  • WTA: Finals Shenzhen – Day 6

November 2nd

Premier League

  • Bournemouth vs. Manchester United
  • West Ham vs. Newcastle
  • Manchester City vs. Southampton
  • Aston Villa vs. Liverpool
  • Arsenal vs. Wolves
  • Boxing (Golden Boy Promotions): Canelo Alvarez  vs. Sergey Kovalev & Ryan Garcia vs. Romero Duno
  • WTA: Finals Shenzhen – Day 7

November 3rd

  • WTA: Finals Shenzhen – Day 8

Premier League

  • Crystal Palace vs. Leicester
  • Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur

NFL

  • Texans vs Jaguars
  • Patriots vs Ravens

November 4th

  • NFL: Cowboys vs. Giants

November 5th

UEFA Champions League Matchday 4

  • Barcelona vs. Slavia Praha
  • Zenit vs. Leipzig
  • Liverpool vs. Genk
  • Chelsea vs. Ajax
  • Borussia Dortmund vs. Inter Milan

November 6th

  • UEFA Champions League Matchday 4:
  • Red Star vs. Tottenham Hotspur
  • Real Madrid vs. Galatasaray
  • PSG vs. Club Brugge
  • Atalanta vs. Manchester City

UEFA Europa League Matchday 4

  • Vitoria Guimaraes vs. Arsenal

November 7th

UEFA Europa League Matchday 4

  • Lazio vs. Celtic
  • Manchester United vs. Partizan
  • NFL: Chargers vs. Raiders
  • Boxing (World Boxing Super Series): Nonito Donaire vs. Naoya Inoue

November 8th

Premier League

  • Norwich vs. Watford
  • MMA (Bellator 233): John Salter vs. Costello Van Steenis

November 9th

Premier League

  • Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace
  • Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sheffield United
  • Southampton vs. Everton
  • Newcastle vs. Bournemouth
  • Leicester vs. Arsenal
  • Boxing (Matchroom USA): KSI vs. Logan Paul II

November 10th

Premier League

  • Wolves vs. Aston Villa
  • Manchester United vs. Brighton
  • Liverpool vs. Manchester City
  • NFL: Vikings vs Cowboys

November 11th

  • NFL: Seahawks vs. 49ers

November 14th

  • NFL: Steelers vs. Browns

November  17th

  • NFL: Bears vs. Rams

November 18th

  • NFL: Chiefs vs. Chargers

November 21st

  • NFL: Colts vs. Texans

November 23rd

Premier League

  • West Ham vs. Tottenham Hotspur
  • Arsenal vs. Southampton
  • Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool
  • Manchester City vs. Chelsea

November 24th

Premier League

  • Sheffield United vs. Manchester United
  • NFL: Seahawks vs. Eagles

November 25th

Premier League

  • Aston Villa vs. Newcastle
  • NFL: Ravens vs Rams

November 26th

UEFA Champions League Matchday 5

  • Real Madrid vs. PSG
  • Tottenham Hotspur vs. Olympiacos
  • Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid
  • Red Star vs. Bayern Munich

November 27th

UEFA Champions League Matchday 5

  • Valencia vs. Chelsea
  • Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund
  • Slavia Prague vs. Inter Milan
  • Liverpool vs. Napoli

November 28th

NFL

  • Bears vs. Lions
  • Bills vs. Cowboys
  • Saints vs. Falcons

UEFA Europa League

  • Astana vs. Manchester United
  • Arsenal vs. Frankfurt
  • Celtic vs. Rennes

November 30th

Premier League

  • Newcastle vs. Manchester City
  • Liverpool vs. Brighton
  • Chelsea vs. West Ham
  • Tottenham Hotspur vs. Bournemouth

Related Articles

News

Apr 3, 2019

9:33 AM EDT

DAZN Canada signs exclusive agreement to stream all 380 Premier League matches

News

Apr 29, 2019

4:44 PM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to DAZN Canada in May

News

Oct 8, 2019

7:03 PM EDT

Andy Ruiz-Anthony Joshua fight to stream exclusively on DAZN in Canada

Comments