Here’s what’s coming to DAZN Canada in November 2019

Each month, DAZN features live sporting events and original content on its platform in Canada.
November 1st
- WTA: Finals Shenzhen – Day 6
November 2nd
Premier League
- Bournemouth vs. Manchester United
- West Ham vs. Newcastle
- Manchester City vs. Southampton
- Aston Villa vs. Liverpool
- Arsenal vs. Wolves
- Boxing (Golden Boy Promotions): Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev & Ryan Garcia vs. Romero Duno
- WTA: Finals Shenzhen – Day 7
November 3rd
- WTA: Finals Shenzhen – Day 8
Premier League
- Crystal Palace vs. Leicester
- Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur
NFL
- Texans vs Jaguars
- Patriots vs Ravens
November 4th
- NFL: Cowboys vs. Giants
November 5th
UEFA Champions League Matchday 4
- Barcelona vs. Slavia Praha
- Zenit vs. Leipzig
- Liverpool vs. Genk
- Chelsea vs. Ajax
- Borussia Dortmund vs. Inter Milan
November 6th
- UEFA Champions League Matchday 4:
- Red Star vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- Real Madrid vs. Galatasaray
- PSG vs. Club Brugge
- Atalanta vs. Manchester City
UEFA Europa League Matchday 4
- Vitoria Guimaraes vs. Arsenal
November 7th
UEFA Europa League Matchday 4
- Lazio vs. Celtic
- Manchester United vs. Partizan
- NFL: Chargers vs. Raiders
- Boxing (World Boxing Super Series): Nonito Donaire vs. Naoya Inoue
November 8th
Premier League
- Norwich vs. Watford
- MMA (Bellator 233): John Salter vs. Costello Van Steenis
November 9th
Premier League
- Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace
- Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sheffield United
- Southampton vs. Everton
- Newcastle vs. Bournemouth
- Leicester vs. Arsenal
- Boxing (Matchroom USA): KSI vs. Logan Paul II
November 10th
Premier League
- Wolves vs. Aston Villa
- Manchester United vs. Brighton
- Liverpool vs. Manchester City
- NFL: Vikings vs Cowboys
November 11th
- NFL: Seahawks vs. 49ers
November 14th
- NFL: Steelers vs. Browns
November 17th
- NFL: Bears vs. Rams
November 18th
- NFL: Chiefs vs. Chargers
November 21st
- NFL: Colts vs. Texans
November 23rd
Premier League
- West Ham vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- Arsenal vs. Southampton
- Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool
- Manchester City vs. Chelsea
November 24th
Premier League
- Sheffield United vs. Manchester United
- NFL: Seahawks vs. Eagles
November 25th
Premier League
- Aston Villa vs. Newcastle
- NFL: Ravens vs Rams
November 26th
UEFA Champions League Matchday 5
- Real Madrid vs. PSG
- Tottenham Hotspur vs. Olympiacos
- Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid
- Red Star vs. Bayern Munich
November 27th
UEFA Champions League Matchday 5
- Valencia vs. Chelsea
- Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund
- Slavia Prague vs. Inter Milan
- Liverpool vs. Napoli
November 28th
NFL
- Bears vs. Lions
- Bills vs. Cowboys
- Saints vs. Falcons
UEFA Europa League
- Astana vs. Manchester United
- Arsenal vs. Frankfurt
- Celtic vs. Rennes
November 30th
Premier League
- Newcastle vs. Manchester City
- Liverpool vs. Brighton
- Chelsea vs. West Ham
- Tottenham Hotspur vs. Bournemouth
