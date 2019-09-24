Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in October 2019

Every month, Sony offers free PlayStation 4 games to those subscribed to its premium PlayStation Plus service.
In October, PS Plus members will be able to download The Last of Us Remastered and MLB The Show 19 at no additional cost.
The Last of Us Remastered
Developer: Naughty Dog (Uncharted, Jak and Daxter franchises)
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment (God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man)
Genre: Action-adventure
Mode(s): Single-player, multiplayer
PS4 release date: July 29th, 2014
Metacritic score: 95
Regular PlayStation Store price: $19.99 CAD
The Last of Remastered is an enhanced port of hit 2013 PlayStation 3 game The Last of Us and includes new features likes improved visuals, frame rate, a photo mode and more. Otherwise, it’s the same game, which focuses on a world-weary smuggler escorting a teenage girl across a post-apocalyptic U.S.
The Last of Us Remastered also includes The Last of Us: Left Behind, the standalone expansion pack to The Last of Us that explores Ellie’s backstory.
It’s worth noting that Sony is offering The Last of Us Remastered for free in anticipation of The Last of Us Part II, which was recently given a February 2020 release date.
MLB The Show 19
Developer: SIE San Diego Studio (MLB The Show series)
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment (The Last of Us, God of War)
Genre: Sports
Mode(s): Single-player, multiplayer
PS4 release date: March 26th, 2019
Metacritic score: 86
Regular PlayStation Store price: $39.99 CAD
In 2019’s entry in PlayStation’s annual baseball franchise, players can experience the new ‘Moments’ feature lets them relive and recreate famous moments in MLB history. MLB The Show 19 also features an improved emphasis on defense and updated mechanics and animations.
It’s worth noting that this is the first time an MLB The Show game has been offered for free in PlayStation Plus. To celebrate that fact, Sony is also giving away free packs of in-game content. These can be claimed by downloading and logging into the game between October 1st and October 31st.
In the meantime, September’s free PS Plus games can still be downloaded for a limited time.
A PlayStation Plus subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month or $69.99/year.
Source: PlayStation
Comments