Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in October 2019

Every month, Microsoft offers a handful of Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles to Xbox Live Gold subscribers at no additional cost.
Here are the four games coming to the service in October:
- Tembo the Badass Elephant: Available October 1st to 31st on Xbox One
- Friday the 13th: The Game: Available October 16th to November 15th on Xbox One
- Disney Bolt: Available October 1st to 15th on Xbox 360 (also playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)
- Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge ($29.99 ERP): Available October 16th to 31st on Xbox 360 (also playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)
Tembo the Badass Elephant
Developer: Game Freak (Pokémon franchise, Town)
Publisher: Sega (Sonic the Hedgehog, Yakuza franchises)
Genre: Side-scrolling platformer
Mode(s): Single-player
Xbox One release date: July 21st, 2015
Metacritic score: 70
Regular Microsoft Store price: $14.99 CAD
As the eponymous tough elephant, players will have to smash through different structures and objects as they journey to rescue Shell City from the evil Phantom army.
Friday the 13th: The Game
Developer: Illfonic (Nexuiz, Predator: Hunting Grounds)
Publisher: Gun Media (Breach & Clear, Layers of Fear 2)
Genre: Survival horror
Mode(s): Multiplayer
Xbox One release date: May 26th, 2017
Metacritic score: 53
Regular Microsoft Store price: $19.99 CAD
In this unique multiplayer game, seven people play as various camp counselors that must fight to survive against iconic horror movie villain Jason Voorhees, who is controlled by an eighth player.
Disney Bolt
Developer: Avalanche Software (Meet the Robinsons, Toy Story 3: The Video Game)
Publisher: Disney Interactive Studios (Kingdom Hearts franchise, Disney Infinity)
Genre: Adventure
Mode(s): Single-player
Xbox 360 release date: November 18th, 2008
Metacritic score: 57
Regular Microsoft Store price: $9.99 CAD
Based on the 2008 film of the same name, Disney Bolt follows Penny and her dog Bolt as they team up and use their combined hacking skills and superpowers to save her dad from the evil Dr. Calico.
Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge
Developer: Team Ninja (Ninja Gaiden, Dead or Alive franchises)
Publisher: Tecmo Koei (Dynasty Warriors, One Piece: Pirate Warriors franchises)
Genre: Action
Mode(s): Single-player, multiplayer
Xbox 360 release date: April 12th, 2013
Metacritic score: 70
Regular Microsoft Store price: $29.99 CAD
Legendary ninja Ryu Hayabusa returns for another hack-and-slash adventure, although he must contend with a deadly curse threatening to destroy him.
Image credit: Tecmo Koei
Source: Xbox
