Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in October 2019

Sep 26, 2019

1:54 PM EDT

0 comments

Ninja Gaiden 3 Ryu

Every month, Microsoft offers a handful of Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles to Xbox Live Gold subscribers at no additional cost.

Here are the four games coming to the service in October:

Tembo the Badass Elephant

Developer: Game Freak (Pokémon franchise, Town)
Publisher: Sega (Sonic the HedgehogYakuza franchises)
Genre: Side-scrolling platformer
Mode(s): Single-player
Xbox One release date: July 21st, 2015
Metacritic score: 70
Regular Microsoft Store price: $14.99 CAD

As the eponymous tough elephant, players will have to smash through different structures and objects as they journey to rescue Shell City from the evil Phantom army.

Friday the 13th: The Game

Developer: Illfonic (Nexuiz, Predator: Hunting Grounds)
Publisher: Gun Media (Breach & Clear, Layers of Fear 2)
Genre: Survival horror
Mode(s): Multiplayer
Xbox One release date: May 26th, 2017
Metacritic score: 53
Regular Microsoft Store price: $19.99 CAD

In this unique multiplayer game, seven people play as various camp counselors that must fight to survive against iconic horror movie villain Jason Voorhees, who is controlled by an eighth player.

Disney Bolt

Developer: Avalanche Software (Meet the RobinsonsToy Story 3: The Video Game)
Publisher: Disney Interactive Studios (Kingdom Hearts franchise, Disney Infinity)
Genre: Adventure
Mode(s): Single-player
Xbox 360 release date: November 18th, 2008
Metacritic score: 57
Regular Microsoft Store price: $9.99 CAD

Based on the 2008 film of the same name, Disney Bolt follows Penny and her dog Bolt as they team up and use their combined hacking skills and superpowers to save her dad from the evil Dr. Calico.

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge

Developer: Team Ninja (Ninja Gaiden, Dead or Alive franchises)
Publisher: Tecmo Koei (Dynasty WarriorsOne Piece: Pirate Warriors franchises)
Genre: Action
Mode(s): Single-player, multiplayer
Xbox 360 release date: April 12th, 2013
Metacritic score: 70
Regular Microsoft Store price: $29.99 CAD

Legendary ninja Ryu Hayabusa returns for another hack-and-slash adventure, although he must contend with a deadly curse threatening to destroy him.

In the meantime, September’s free Games with Gold can be found here, while PlayStation players can find October’s free PlayStation Plus games here.

Image credit: Tecmo Koei

Source: Xbox

