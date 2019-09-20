If U.S. lifts Huawei ban, CEO Yu says it will update Mate 30 with Google ‘over one night’

Huawei’s CEO Richard Yu said if the U.S. lifts its ban over the company then it will push an over-the-air update to include Google’s services to its Mate 30 phones “over one night.”
Android Authority reported that the executive said he would double down on ensuring the update was done.
The China-based company unveiled its next phone at its Rethink Possibilities event in Munich, Germany on September 19th, during which Yu announced that the phone was not going to have Google services.
That means the phone won’t have critical apps like Google’s Photos, Messages, YouTube, Keep, Google Maps, Google Drive, Duo, Google Assistant, Gmail, and more.
During the event, Yu announced Huawei’s Mobile Services, its replacement for the lack of Android. This will include apps like Huawei Music, Huawei Video, Huawei Browser and its own Huawei App Gallery. The HMS is open to third-party developers, and Huawei has provided a variety of software development kits to help third-party developers create apps.
Yu, however, indicated that he wasn’t so sure how soon the U.S. would lift that ban.
During the interview with reporters after the company’s event, Yu said the company was a “bargaining chip” in the trade currently occurring between the U.S. and China.
He added that the war was “damaging two great nations.”
U.S. President Donald Trump placed the China-based company on an Entity List, which means it is not allowed to work with any U.S.-based companies. The ban was slightly lifted in June. It also announced that it was extending restrictions to companies currently working with Huawei to find alternative measures by 90 days.
As of now, more than 130 companies have applied for licences to work with Huawei, but the Commerce Department has not approved any of them. It is unknown if Google has applied to work with Huawei.
MobileSyrup has also learned that the first release of the Mate 30 Pro will be on September 26th in China, with pre-orders starting on September 19th.
The phone series will then launch in Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand in October and after that will launch in Europe.
The Huawei Spokesperson could not confirm Huawei’s decision to sell in other markets, and that includes whether or not it is going to come to Canada.
