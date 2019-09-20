Batman: Arkham trilogy, Lego Batman collection now free on Epic Games Store

Epic Games has partnered with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment to offer six Batman games for free on the Epic Games Store.
From now until September 26th, players can simply log in to the Epic Games Store to get the Batman: Arkham Collection and The Lego Batman Trilogy for free.
The Batman: Arkham Collection contains Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight, which were all developed by Rocksteady Studios. It’s important to note that Warner Bros. Games Montréal’s Arkham trilogy prequel, Batman: Arkham Origins, isn’t included in the Arkham Collection.
Meanwhile, the Lego Batman Trilogy includes Traveller’s Tales’ Lego Batman: The Videogame, Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes and Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham.
This isn’t Epic’s only Batman-related partnership with Warner Bros. Earlier this week, a datamine of Epic’s Fortnite game revealed that a slew of Batman-themed locations, items and challenges are coming to the game.
Source: Epic Games
