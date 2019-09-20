News
PREVIOUS|

Batman: Arkham trilogy, Lego Batman collection now free on Epic Games Store

Sep 20, 2019

9:57 AM EDT

0 comments

Batman games Epic Games Store

Epic Games has partnered with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment to offer six Batman games for free on the Epic Games Store.

From now until September 26th, players can simply log in to the Epic Games Store to get the Batman: Arkham Collection and The Lego Batman Trilogy for free.

The Batman: Arkham Collection contains Batman: Arkham AsylumBatman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight, which were all developed by Rocksteady Studios. It’s important to note that Warner Bros. Games Montréal’s Arkham trilogy prequel, Batman: Arkham Origins, isn’t included in the Arkham Collection.

Meanwhile, the Lego Batman Trilogy includes Traveller’s Tales’ Lego Batman: The Videogame, Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes and Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham.

This isn’t Epic’s only Batman-related partnership with Warner Bros. Earlier this week, a datamine of Epic’s Fortnite game revealed that a slew of Batman-themed locations, items and challenges are coming to the game.

Source: Epic Games

Related Articles

News

Apr 3, 2019

12:36 PM EDT

Borderlands 3 to launch September 13, PC version exclusive to Epic Games Store

News

Sep 19, 2019

4:01 PM EDT

Sony will launch a ‘PS5 Pro’ alongside the PlayStation 5: report

Resources

Sep 18, 2019

1:26 PM EDT

Here’s what’s hitting Xbox Game Pass in late September 2019

News

Aug 29, 2019

6:34 PM EDT

Toronto coproductions Alto’s Adventure and Odyssey coming to Epic Games Store

Comments