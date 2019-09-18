Google will not launch a Pixel smartwatch this October: report

At this year’s Made by Google event, we can expect a new Nest Mini speaker, the Pixel 4, 4 XL and a new Nest Wifi router.
However, a Pixel Watch is not on the list. A report from Business Insider indicates the company will not launch a Google-made smartwatch at the event.
Back in 2016, Google and LG teamed up to work on a Google/Pixel smartwatch. However, Rick Osterloh, the head hardware at Google, chose to scrap the launch of the device.
Reportedly, Osterloh decided to scrap the launch of the smartwatch due to it not looking like it belongs to the Pixel family of products. Additionally, the watch didn’t work that great with the Pixel handsets.
LG then sold the watches as the LG Watch Sport and Watch Style alongside the release of Android Wear 2.0.
In January, Google acquired Fossil’s smartwatch technology for $40 million USD ($53 million CAD). It’s unclear exactly how Google will use the tech. However, reports suggest that this device is called the ‘Fossil Collider DIANA’ a hybrid smartwatch with physical hands and an e-ink display, according to XDA Developers.
Source: Business Insider, XDA Developers
Comments