Here’s what’s hitting Xbox Game Pass in late September 2019

Sep 18, 2019

1:26 PM EDT

Yugi and Dark Magician Girl in Jump Forcce

Microsoft has revealed the second wave of games that are hitting its Xbox Game Pass subscription service this month.

It’s important to note that this is only the lineup for Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One. Microsoft says it will reveal what’s coming soon to Xbox Game Pass for PC on its dedicated Twitter account.

Here is the list of upcoming Game Pass for Console titles:

This month’s first wave of Xbox Game Pass titles rolled out over the past couple of weeks and included Vancouver-made Gears 5Dead Cells and Metal Gear Solid HD Edition: 2 & 3.

Microsoft says more Xbox Game Pass news will come on September 24th during an Inside Xbox stream.

Currently, Microsoft is offering two months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $2 CAD. Otherwise, Game Pass for Xbox One regularly costs $11.99/month, while Xbox Game Pass for PC (currently in beta) is priced at $5.99/month.

A Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which includes Game Pass for Xbox One and PC and an Xbox Live Gold membership, will set you back $16.99/month.

Image credit: Bandai Namco

Source: Microsoft

