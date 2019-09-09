Apple’s 2019 iPhone to include a new ‘R1’ coprocessor codenamed ‘Rose’

Apple reportedly has plans to add a new coprocessor codenamed ‘Rose’ and ‘R1’ to its upcoming 2019 iPhone lineup.
This coprocessor will reportedly be part of its yet-to-be-revealed A13 series of chips set to be shown off during the tech giant’s September 10th fall hardware event.
According to the internal build of iOS 13 MacRumors obtained and has been parsing through for the last few weeks, the R1 is similar to Apple’s M-series motion coprocessor. The chip will tell the iPhone where it’s situated, offloading this task from the smartphone’s main processor.
Unlike the M-series coprocessor though, the new R1 utilizes a greater number of sensors to paint a clearer picture of where the iPhone is located, according to the report. Rose reportedly uses data from the iPhone’s compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, barometer and microphones.
It’s possible this new processor could also work directly with Apple’s rumoured Tile-like Bluetooth tracking tags, with the chip helping to locate the iPhone in relation to where a tag is located. This would be particularly useful if rumours are accurate and Apple plans to add AR features to its upcoming ‘Find My’ iOS 13 app.
For everything we expect to see at Apple’s upcoming fall keynote, follow this link. MobileSyrup will be on the ground at Apple’s event bringing you all the important Canadian news directly from the keynote.
Source: MacRumors
