Resources
PREVIOUS|

Here’s September’s first wave of Xbox Game Pass titles

Sep 4, 2019

1:10 PM EDT

0 comments

Gears 5 chainsaw duel

Microsoft has revealed the first wave of games that are hitting its Xbox Game Pass service in early September.

It’s worth noting that Microsoft says it will announce the Xbox One and PC’s respective Game Pass lineups separately going forward. However, this article will round up games coming to both.

Xbox One

PC

It’s worth noting that Microsoft has confirmed specific launch dates for these Game Pass PC titles. Instead, the company advises players to stay tuned to its Xbox Game Pass on PC Twitter account for updates.

These are the games coming to the service on PC at some point in September:

Of all the Game Pass titles, it’s worth noting that Gears 5 was developed by Vancouver-based The Coalition.

Currently, Microsoft is offering two months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $2 CAD. Otherwise, Game Pass for Xbox One regularly costs $11.99/month, while Xbox Game Pass for PC (currently in beta) is priced at $5.99/month. A Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which includes Game Pass for Xbox One and PC and an Xbox Live Gold membership, will set you back $16.99/month.

Source: Microsoft

Related Articles

Resources

Aug 29, 2019

5:25 PM EDT

Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in September 2019

News

Aug 19, 2019

12:32 PM EDT

Xbox reveals Horde Mode, Halo characters for Vancouver-made Gears 5

News

Aug 30, 2019

5:17 PM EDT

PlayStation Store flash sale offers up to 90 percent off dozens of games

Features

Aug 23, 2019

8:02 AM EDT

Gears 5 multiplayer director talks evolving Horde Mode, Halo: Reach crossover

Comments