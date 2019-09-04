Here’s September’s first wave of Xbox Game Pass titles

Microsoft has revealed the first wave of games that are hitting its Xbox Game Pass service in early September.
It’s worth noting that Microsoft says it will announce the Xbox One and PC’s respective Game Pass lineups separately going forward. However, this article will round up games coming to both.
Xbox One
- Dead Cells (September 5th)
- Metal Gear Solid HD Edition: 2 & 3 (September 5th)
- Creature in the Well (September 6th)
- Gears 5 Ultimate Edition (September 6th for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, standard edition of Gears 5 available on September 10th for base Xbox Game Pass subscribers)
- Enter the Gungeon (September 12th)
- Gonner Blüeberry Edition (September 12th)
PC
It’s worth noting that Microsoft has confirmed specific launch dates for these Game Pass PC titles. Instead, the company advises players to stay tuned to its Xbox Game Pass on PC Twitter account for updates.
These are the games coming to the service on PC at some point in September:
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition
- Creature in the Well
- Dead Cells
- Gears 5 Ultimate Edition (September 6th for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, standard edition of Gears 5 available on September 10th for base Xbox Game Pass subscribers)
- Shadow Warrior 2
Of all the Game Pass titles, it’s worth noting that Gears 5 was developed by Vancouver-based The Coalition.
Currently, Microsoft is offering two months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $2 CAD. Otherwise, Game Pass for Xbox One regularly costs $11.99/month, while Xbox Game Pass for PC (currently in beta) is priced at $5.99/month. A Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which includes Game Pass for Xbox One and PC and an Xbox Live Gold membership, will set you back $16.99/month.
Source: Microsoft
Comments