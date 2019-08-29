Toronto co-productions Alto’s Adventure and Odyssey coming to Epic Games Store

Epic has confirmed nine new indie games are coming to its Epic Games Store on PC, including Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey.
The pair of endless snowboarding games were made by Toronto-based Team Snowman in collaboration with developers in the U.K.
Alto’s Odyssey was released on iOS and Android in 2018, while Alto’s Adventure debuted on iOS in 2015 before making its way to Android in 2016 and Mac last year.
On the Epic Games Store, both Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey will be sold together in the The Alto Collection.
In addition to The Alto Collection, Epic revealed the following seven indie games for its PC marketplace:
- Animal Kingdom
- Eternal Cylinder
- Manifold Garden
- No Straight Roads
- Ooblets
- Superliminal
- Wattam
Specific release dates and pricing for each game have yet to be revealed. However, these will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store on PC, meaning Steam users will not be able to play them.
