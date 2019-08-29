News
PREVIOUS

Toronto co-productions Alto’s Adventure and Odyssey coming to Epic Games Store

Aug 29, 2019

6:34 PM EDT

0 comments

Alto's Odyssey

Epic has confirmed nine new indie games are coming to its Epic Games Store on PC, including Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey.

The pair of endless snowboarding games were made by Toronto-based Team Snowman in collaboration with developers in the U.K.

Alto’s Odyssey was released on iOS and Android in 2018, while Alto’s Adventure debuted on iOS in 2015 before making its way to Android in 2016 and Mac last year.

On the Epic Games Store, both Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey will be sold together in the The Alto Collection.

In addition to The Alto Collection, Epic revealed the following seven indie games for its PC marketplace:

  • Animal Kingdom
  • Eternal Cylinder
  • Manifold Garden
  • No Straight Roads
  • Ooblets
  • Superliminal
  • Wattam

Specific release dates and pricing for each game have yet to be revealed. However, these will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store on PC, meaning Steam users will not be able to play them.

Via: The Verge

Related Articles

News

Aug 28, 2019

1:28 PM EDT

Microsoft now rewards Mixer partners for each viewer who gets Xbox Game Pass

News

Feb 12, 2018

10:56 AM EDT

Canada-UK co-production Alto’s Odyssey is finally set to release on February 22

News

Jun 25, 2019

9:09 PM EDT

Toronto co-production Alto’s Odyssey on sale for 60 percent off

News

Mar 5, 2019

7:12 AM EDT

Canadian co-production Alto’s Odyssey nominated in 15th International Mobile Gaming Awards

Comments