Fitbit Versa 2 pre-orders come with a free Amazon Echo Dot at Best Buy

If you're interested in the new Fitbit this deal is for you

Aug 28, 2019

3:42 PM EDT

Fitbit launched its new Versa 2 smartwatch this morning and now Best Buy Canada is offering up a pretty awesome pre-order incentive.

The retailer is going to offer a free third-generation Amazon Echo Dot when customers buy the new watch.  This partnership makes sense since the Versa 2 is the first Fitbit with Amazon’s Alexa integration.

You can ask the Versa 2 to set timers and reminders among other usual Alexa commands, and it will show you a transcription of the digital assistant’s response.

The Pre-orders start at $249.99 for the Versa 2 with a silicone strap and then jump up to $279.99 for the Special Edition model which comes with a fabric strap.

You can read more about the new device here and check out Best Buy’s deal here. 

Source: Best Buy 

