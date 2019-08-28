Fitbit Versa 2 pre-orders come with a free Amazon Echo Dot at Best Buy

Fitbit launched its new Versa 2 smartwatch this morning and now Best Buy Canada is offering up a pretty awesome pre-order incentive.
The retailer is going to offer a free third-generation Amazon Echo Dot when customers buy the new watch. This partnership makes sense since the Versa 2 is the first Fitbit with Amazon’s Alexa integration.
You can ask the Versa 2 to set timers and reminders among other usual Alexa commands, and it will show you a transcription of the digital assistant’s response.
The Pre-orders start at $249.99 for the Versa 2 with a silicone strap and then jump up to $279.99 for the Special Edition model which comes with a fabric strap.
You can read more about the new device here and check out Best Buy’s deal here.
Source: Best Buy
