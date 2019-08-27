Instagram may launch companion app to share content with close friends

Instagram might be launching an app called Threads, a companion to the photo-sharing app that would “promote constant, intimate sharing between users and their closest friends.”
The Verge first reported the news indicating that the application in a way is an attempt at copying features that Snapchat has. In the past, it tried to develop the Direct app but decided to get rid of the idea.
The Verge indicated it saw screenshots that showed the app has features that would be integrated with the ‘Close Friends’ feature that Instagram already has. Threads would let users be able to set statuses, manage friends, and showcase ‘real-time information’ about their location.
The article indicated that the main purpose of the application would be for messaging and is in some ways similar to the ‘Direct Messaging’ feature that’s already on Instagram.
It is unclear when this new application will be launched and it’s also possible that this app will never even get released.
